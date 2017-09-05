Armenia MP at EPP Political Assembly, reflects on Azerbaijan money-laundering corruption scandal

At the European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly, ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, devoted a part of his address to the latest money-laundering corruption scandal of Azerbaijan.
“Some European political circles are also at its focus,” Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook account. “In particular, I stressed that these amounts were spent not just to conceal democratic matters related to Azerbaijan, but for the purpose of anti-Armenian actions and political pressure against Armenia.
“European [political] parties are obligated to assist and see to it that this unprecedented scandal, which endangers and discredits democracy and European institutions, is completely investigated, all the circumstances are found out, and those guilty are punished.”