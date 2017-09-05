News
The Guardian: Revelation of Azerbaijan's money laundering to shake up PACE
15:16, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The recent revelation of Azerbaijan's ruling elite payments to European lawmakers, will shake up Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Guardian writes on Tuesday.

An independent panel of three experts that was formed in July will start confidential hearings into corruption at PACE after Italian prosecutors accused former delegate Luca Volonte of accepting millions of euros in cash from Azerbaijan in exchange for supporting its government, the newspaper says.

The reports on money laundering by Azerbaijan also come at a difficult time for PACE as President Pedro Agramunt is expected to be voted out of the presidency during the autumn session.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
