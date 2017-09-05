Armenia Parliament: Regress takes place in Turkey heading for democracy

YEREVAN. – President Ara Babloyan of the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) on Tuesday received Swiss Ambassador Lukas Gasser.

Touching upon Armenian-Swiss relations, Babloyan noted that the two countries had formed high level intestate dialogue ever since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

In the development of bilateral relations, the RA NA President greatly stressed the opening of the Embassy of Switzerland in Armenia and highly assessed Ambassador Gasser's activities in the deepening of the Armenian-Swiss relations.

Also, he underlined the role of the Armenian-Swiss parliamentary ties and highlighted the further development of parliamentary cooperation.

The RA NA President talked about the regional developments and relations between Armenia and the neighboring countries.

Babloyan thanked Switzerland for implementing mediatory activities in signing the Armenian-Turkish protocols several years ago. In the RA NA President’s words, however, Turkey, unlike Armenia, refused the opportunity of improving relations, and today it is apparent that regress takes place in Turkey heading for democracy.

Ambassador Gasser, for his part, referred to the relations of the friendly countries developing and expanding year by year, and emphasized the cooperation based on the commonalities of the two countries.

He underscored the possible avenues for cooperation existing in the domains of tourism, education, culture, health care, and their expansion.

Lukas Gasser emphasized the reforms going on in Armenia, and the transparency of the parliamentary elections held recently, underscored the apparent progress, and expressed his satisfaction regarding the volume of trade between the two countries.