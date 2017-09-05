Armenia MOD, China company discuss cooperation in defense sector

YEREVAN. – On the second day of its official visit to China, the delegation from Armenia—and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan—was hosted at the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).
The main activities of this company—which is one of China’s largest industrial enterprises—are vehicle manufacturing, agriculture, high tech and military industry, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the talk with the management of NORINCO, the parties conferred on the prospects and opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector.