News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenia MOD, China company discuss cooperation in defense sector
17:21, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On the second day of its official visit to China, the delegation from Armenia—and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan—was hosted at the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).

The main activities of this company—which is one of China’s largest industrial enterprises—are vehicle manufacturing, agriculture, high tech  and military industry, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the talk with the management of NORINCO, the parties conferred on the prospects and opportunities for cooperation in the defense sector.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news