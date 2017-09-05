Xu Qiliang: Armenia is reliable and sincere friend and partner to China

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, who is on an official visit to China, on Tuesday met with member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, Xu Qiliang.
Sargsyan presented details of the talks that were conducted during his visit, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Armenia and China cooperate in numerous domains, including in defense matters.
Also, the Armenian defense minister thanked the Chinese authorities for their consistent and constructive position with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
The parties shared the view that Armenian-Chinese relations have great potential.
As per Xu Qiliang, Armenia is a reliable and sincere friend and partner to China.
Also, the interlocutors agreed to intensify the efforts toward making their collaboration grow deeper.