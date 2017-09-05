News
Tuesday
September 05
Tuesday
September 05
Dollar rises slightly, euro continues to weaken in Armenia
17:02, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.29/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 0.07 from Monday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 568.30 (down by AMD 1.45), that of one British pound was AMD 618.52 (news by AMD 0.68), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.27 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.95, AMD 20,499.58 and AMD 15,485.02, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
