Iran official to Armenia emergency minister: Our countries are subject to mainly same disasters

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Tuesday received an Iranian delegation, led by Khalil Rahati Ghouchani, adviser to the minister of interior of Iran.

Stressing the importance of close bilateral cooperation between neighboring countries, Tonoyan pointed to the domains where the ongoing joint work and exchange of know-how will be useful for both sides, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ghouchani, for his part, highlighted that both Armenia and Iran are subject to primarily the same disasters, and expressed willingness to contribute to the intensification of collaboration.

At the talk, the interlocutors agreed to expand work also with the Iranian Red Crescent Society.