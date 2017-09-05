Trump allows Japan and South Korea to buy more military equipment

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that South Korea and Japan will be allowed to increase their purchases of U.S. military equipment.
“I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States,” he tweeted.
A White House readout of Trump’s Monday call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in had hinted at the president’s announcement, sharing that the U.S. president had “provided his conceptual approval for the purchase of many billions of dollars’ worth of military weapons and equipment from the United States by South Korea.”