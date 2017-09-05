News
Official: Luxembourg's Cargolux interested in Armenian market, but no agreements yet
18:02, 05.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Luxembourg-based Cargolux company is showing interest in the Armenian market, but it has not yet reached any agreement with the Armenian side, head of Armenian civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the Tuesday meeting, the Armenian parliament's standing committee on economic affairs approved the submission of an agreement on air services between Armenia and Luxembourg to the plenary session.

Cargolux is one of the ten largest cargo air carriers in the world. The agreement provides possibility for the mutual flights as well as transportation of passengers and cargo to the third countries (for example, Cargolux can transport cargo to Yerevan and then to East Asia).

“Transit opportunities were also considered during the negotiations. We hope, our partners will propose options for interaction,” Avetisyan added.

