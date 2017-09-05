Armenian national injured in Hurghada will receive outpatient treatment

YEREVAN. – An Armenian national injured in Hurghada attack does not need hospitalization and additional surgeries, surgeon at Erebuni medical center Artak Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The woman who was injured by a man armed with a knife will receive outpatient treatment. The woman suffered at least 16 knife wounds and underwent a surgery in Hurghada. The surgery, however, was followed by complications, and she was transported to one of the central hospitals of Cairo where she had two more surgeries.

Artak Hovhannisyan headed to Cairo to discuss the treatment.

As reported earlier, two people were killed and several others were injured in Hurghada attack.