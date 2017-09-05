News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Armenian national injured in Hurghada will receive outpatient treatment
17:55, 05.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – An Armenian national injured in Hurghada attack does not need hospitalization and additional surgeries, surgeon at Erebuni medical center Artak Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The woman who was injured by a man armed with a knife will receive outpatient treatment. The woman suffered at least 16 knife wounds and underwent a surgery in Hurghada. The surgery, however, was followed by complications, and she was transported to one of the central hospitals of Cairo where she had two more surgeries.

Artak Hovhannisyan headed to Cairo to discuss the treatment.

As reported earlier, two people were killed and several others were injured in Hurghada attack.

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Tragic car crash in Yerevan, 11-year-old girl killed (PHOTOS)
Three vehicles collided on a street…
 Firefighting still in progress at Armenia village forest (PHOTOS)
The respective activities are carried out with fire trucks and small portable water devices, alike…
 Fire nearby Armenia village continues (PHOTOS)
Rescue landing-forces were dropped to the more hazardous areas, with a helicopter…
 State of emergency declared in LA County due to forest fire
The governor of California issued a respective proclamation…
 Custody of coordinator for EU delegation to Armenia grant programs is extended
But she does not accept the charges against her...
 Russian embassy checking reports about killing of Arsen Voskanyan in Colombia
ELN guerrilla group said Voskanyan was killed in April while trying to escape...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news