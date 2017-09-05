News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.29
EUR
568.3
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Merkel, Abe agree tougher sanctions against North Korea needed
22:20, 05.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Japanese Prime Minister spoke by telephone on Tuesday and agreed that sanctions against Pyongyang should be stepped up in response to North Korea’s nuclear test, Reuters reported quoting a spokesman for the German government.

“She agreed with Prime Minister Abe that North Korea’s latest nuclear test threatened the security of the entire world and that this massive violation of the U.N. Security Council’s resolution must result in a resolute reaction from the international community as well as tougher sanctions,” spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel and Abe agreed that increased pressure on North Korea should make Pyongyang more willing to agree to a peaceful solution and that China and Russia had a key role to play in that, Seibert added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea
Russian FM urged not to give in to emotions and show restraint when dealing with North Korea…
 Document of Karabakh Foreign Ministry circulated in UN
The policy of Azerbaijan aimed at isolation of Artsakh is a blatant violation of the right to development enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations…
 UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY
The general debates will begin on September 19 and continue until September 25…
 US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea
War is never something the United States wants…
 UN to vote on Mali sanctions regime
Islamist jihadists took over territory in northern Mali in 2012, but were driven out by a French-led military intervention in January 2013…
 UN Secretary General calls condition for settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee that peace is established…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news