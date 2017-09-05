News
UN Secretary-General is concerned over situation in Myanmar
23:04, 05.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for the Muslims of Rakhine State to be given either nationality or legal status, and voiced concern about violence that has since late August forced nearly 125,000 people to flee and risk destabilizing the region.

Guterres said that he has officially written to the Security Council to express his concern and to propose various steps to end the violence, adding that the grievances of Rohingya – the Muslims in the Rakhine State – “have festered for far too long and are becoming an undeniable factor in regional destabilization.”

He called on the international community to prevent further escalation and to seek a holistic solution, and urged the authorities in Myanmar to provide security and aid to those in need and safe access to life-saving aid.

“At the same time, it is no longer possible to delay an effective action plan to address the root causes of the crisis,” Mr. Guterres said. “It will be crucial to give the Muslims of Rakhine State either nationality or, at least for now, a legal status that will allow them to have a normal life, including freedom of movement and access to labour markets, education and health services.”

Հայերեն and Русский
