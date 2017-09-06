News
Wednesday
September 06
News
Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)
11:43, 06.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents


Houston resident Zareh Aghajanian, who considers the local Armenian community his family, has opened the Houston Armenian Family Relief Fund page on Facebook to collect donations to help the Armenians that suffered from Hurricane Harvey.

Aghajanian told the Voice of America Armenian service that he is thankful that there are numerous kind families in the US state of Texas, and that the residents of the Armenian community are helping and providing shelter one another.

In his words, they currently have found 21 Armenian families that suffered greatly from Hurricane Harvey.

Zareh Aghajanian informed that the funds collected through this donation will be distributed to these families.

To note, the young men from the Armenian community of Houston go to people’s houses on boats and try to save their possessions, as much as possible.

This text available in   Հայերեն
