Pope Francis heading to Colombia

Pope Francis is heading to Colombia to try to help heal the wounds of Latin America’s longest-running conflict, bolstered by a new cease-fire with a holdout rebel group, but fully aware of the fragility of the country’s peace process, reported The Associated Press.
During the five-day visit starting Wednesday, Francis is expected to press Colombian leaders to address the social and economic disparities that fueled five decades of armed rebellion, while encouraging ordinary Colombians to balance their need for justice with forgiveness.
In a video message on the eve of his departure, Francis noted that he is heading to Colombia as a pilgrim of hope and peace, according to Vatican Radio.