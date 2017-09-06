News
Fire continues at vegetation area nearby Armenia village (PHOTOS)
10:22, 06.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Firefighting efforts continued all through the night at the vegetation area nearby Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

On Wednesday at around 7:30am, a helicopter from the Ministry of Defense conducted a reconnaissance flight over the area, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As of 9:30am, a total of 152 rescue workers are taking part in the firefighting.

The fire had started on September 3, and the firefighting efforts continue to this day.

Eighty hectares of land was burned down on the mountain contiguous to Byurakan.

