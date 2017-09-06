News
ՀայEngРусTür
Pyongyang to respond with counteroffensive in case of new sanctions
12:56, 06.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pyongyang will respond with a counteroffensive if additional sanctions are imposed, representative of North Korean foreign ministry said.

According to him, the US is in a hurry to “defame” North Korea in connection with “measures to strengthen the nuclear forces of self-defense”, Yonhap reported quoting Korean central news agency.

“Our hydrogen bomb tests should not bother anyone, as this is an ordinary and irreplaceable process within the framework of our strategy of simultaneous development on two fronts,” he said. According to him, Pyongyang will respond with force if new sanctions are imposed, and the United States will be fully responsible for all subsequent catastrophic consequences.

