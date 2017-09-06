Russian official: Situation on the Korean Peninsula close to large-scale armed clash

The situation on the Korean Peninsula is close to a large-scale armed clash with catastrophic consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said.
Thr Russian official said continuing nuclear missile experiments of the DPRK, the build-up of the US military presence in the region, dangerous maneuvers and warlike rhetoric from both sides has brought the situation to the dangerous edge of a large-scale armed clash that would have unimaginable, truly disastrous consequences.
According to him, Pyongyang will respond to new sanctions with tougher response, the sanctions mechanism has almost exhausted itself.