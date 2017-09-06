Armenia MP: Sanctions will be clear message to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The actions by Azerbaijan are gradually becoming more marasmatic.

Samvel Farmanyan, member of the National Assembly of Armenia delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am, and reflecting on the latest money-laundering corruption scandal of Azerbaijan.

In his words, it is no longer a secret to the European political family as to what means Azerbaijan has resorted and continues to resort in order to achieve the desired wordings regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and to distract the international community’s attention from the internal state of the country.

“Unfortunately, the international community and the Council of Europe still continue the so-called ‘engaging Azerbaijan’ policy,” noted Farmayan. “[But] I believe that this approach by European organizations will not justify itself in the future, and the very sanctions will be the clear message to Baku.”

The Armenian MP, however, sees no chances yet of imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, and due to realpolitik, first and foremost.

“The concept that isolation and sanctions will not bring changes in the country, but on the contrary, they will make the situation worse, is dominant in European political perceptions,” Farmanyan added.

Nonetheless, as per the Armenian deputy, the human rights report on Azerbaijan will be discussed at the PACE October session in Strasbourg, France.

“The draft report contains serious criticism,” Samvel Farmanyan stressed, in particular.

Also, he noted that an anticorruption committee has been set up within the framework of PACE, and it shall make a conclusion—by the year’s end—on all the cases that are linked to Azerbaijan.