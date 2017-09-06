ARF: Armenia ensured secure development by joining EAEU

YEREVAN. – At any rate, Armenia resolved the matter of ensuring its secure development.

Armen Rustamyan, head of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this reflected on Armenia’s accomplishments and shortcomings four years after the announcement on joining the Customs Union—the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), since 2015.

In his words, ensuring secure development is a multifaceted matter and is not linked solely to economic matters within the framework of the EAEU.

“It is connected with geopolitical issues,” Rustamyan added. “We [Armenia] are going to sign a comprehensive agreement also with the European Union. An opportunity is given to Armenia to resolve the key matters of building statehood.”

In his view, Armenia’s policy should be built on this, the new opportunities should be explored, and these opportunities should be used in development programs.

On September 3, 2013, President Serzh Sargsyan announced that Armenia intended to join the then Customs Union—the current EAEU. And on January 2, 2015, the country became a full member in the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.