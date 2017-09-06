Yerevan subway car hits, kills subway worker

YEREVAN. – A subway car in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has hit and killed a subway worker, at the open-air section between two stations.

According to preliminary information, while carrying out regular nightly planned subway line works at the said section of the Yerevan subway, the conductor of an inspection subway car hit a man (born in 1979), on Wednesday at 12:15am, who also was a fellow subway worker, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The man died of the injuries he sustained.

An investigation is underway.