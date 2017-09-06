Armenia man drowns in Russia river

The law enforcement of Saint Petersburg, Russia, are finding out the circumstances behind the death of a man, whose body was retrieved from Neva River, reported Nevskiye Novosti (Nevsky News) information agency of Russia.

The emergency service staff of the city on Tuesday brought out the dead body of a man from the said river.

No traces of a violent death were detected on the body.

The man who had drowned was originally from Gyumri, Armenia, and he had come to Saint Petersburg on a train from Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia.

Documents, a train ticket, and two mobile phones were found in his possession.

The body was sent to the morgue to determine the cause of death.