Gold tray made by Armenian jeweler on display at Buckingham Palace

A gold tray, which was made by Armenian jeweler Bedros Sevadjian, is on display at the Buckingham Palace.
It forms part of an exhibition featuring gifts from around the world that Queen Elizabeth II has received during her long reign, according to the Armenian Weekly.
Emperor Haile Selassie had presented this tray as a gift to Queen Elizabeth during her state visit to Ethiopia in 1965.
Bedros Sevadjian was the supplier of jewelry items to Emperor Selassie’s palace until 1974, when a coup d’état took place in Ethiopia.