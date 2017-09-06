Armenia official: Minsk Group co-chairs can put emgargo on arms sale to certain countries

YEREVAN. – OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs could have imposed embargo and banned the sale of weapons to certain countries, Armenian deputy foreign minister said.

Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on reporters’ questions about the recent statement of Russian president. Putin said the supplies of U.S. weapons to Ukraine escalate tension and do not contribute to the settlement. The reporters asked whether one could conclude that by supplying weapons to Azerbaijan, Russia is not willing to see the settlement of Karabakh conflict.

“Once the Russian side said unless they do it, any other country would do. I offer the following idea: since the three OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council, they have the potential to achieve a general embargo on arms supplies to certain countries. This would be the solution, and none could say: ‘if we do not supply, they will buy from anyone else,” Kocharyan said.

It is difficult to take such decisions, this is not impossible, the official added.