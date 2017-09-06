News
Armenia ruling party: We must continue cooperation with both EU and EAEU
16:21, 06.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – By putting forward the matter of the need for Armenia to leave the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the opposition Yelk (Way Out) faction of the National Assembly (NA) is attempting to wheedle some forces.

Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the NA faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, however, this matter is not topical, whereas its implementation is improbable.

“I don’t see any grounds for [Armenia’s] coming out of the EAEU,” Baghdasaryan added.

The RPA MP recalled that, at the time, the European Union (EU) partners were understanding toward Armenia’s decision to become an EAEU member.

“I consider our joining the Eurasian Economic Union quite logical; that was a very prudent decision,” he noted. “[But] we must continue cooperation with both the European Union and the Eurasian [Economic] Union.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

