World Bank to continue assisting in Armenia education reforms

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, Levon Mkrtchyan, received a World Bank (WB) delegation, led by Mercy Tembon, WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Europe and Central Asia.
At the request of the guests, the minister presented the WB-assisted education programs being implemented in Armenia, the Ministry of Education and Science informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Mkrtchyan thanked the WB for its continued assistance to education reforms in the country, and expressed the hope that future cooperation will be more productive.
Tembon, for her part, stressed that education has a special place in the WB programs being implemented in Armenia, and expressed the World Bank’s readiness to continue assisting in the education reforms in the country.