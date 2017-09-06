Armenia MFA: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov talk will probably take place after September 20

YEREVAN. – The exact date of the meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, is not determined yet.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, on Wednesday told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, it was announced two months ago that the talk will take place in September, and along the lines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly session to be convened in New York City.

“The meeting will probably be [held] after September 20,” Balayan stressed. “But the exact date is still being clarified.”