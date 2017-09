New iPhone 8, which Apple promised to present the public in a few days, will have IP67 water and dust resistance, Mir24 reported.

In addition, industry experts did not rule out that the new model might have glass casing and wireless charging. Apple could replace fingerprint scanning with facial recognition or eye-scanning tech.

Apple is holding an event on September 12 at its newly built headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 8.