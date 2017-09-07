Karabakh President to take oath of office

The inauguration of Bako Sahakyan, the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President who is elected for the transition phase, will take place on Thursday, in capital city Stepanakert.

The President will serve until the termination of the powers of the current National Assembly (NA), in 2020, whereupon a nationwide presidential election will be conducted in Artsakh.

Under the new constitution of the NKR, the latter will no longer have a prime minister, and the government will be headed by the president.

On July 19, the NA of Artsakh elected Bako Sahakyan President of the country. He will be assuming this office for the third time.