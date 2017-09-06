Armenia President: We follow events in Syria with pain (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Syria’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim, on Wednesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
First, the President congratulated the ambassador on the assumption of this office and wished him success, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors discussed Armenian-Syrian relations, and reflected on the avenues for the development and strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
Also, the Armenian President and the Syrian ambassador exchanged views on the present-day situation in the Middle East and the regional problems and challenges.
Reflecting on the Syrian crisis, President Sargsyan expressed the hope that the authorities and people of Syria will be able to withstand this great test, and that peace and stability will eventually be established in the country.
“Armenia has followed the events [in Syria] with pain throughout this whole time (…), and has rendered assistance—within its limits—to both the Syrian Armenian community that suffered deprivation and the entire Syrian people,” noted the Armenian President.
Ambassador Mohammad Ahmad Haj Ibrahim, for his part, stressed that Syrian authorities highly appreciate Armenia’s position towards and assistance in the establishment of peace and stability in Syria. In addition, the diplomat praised the Syrian Armenian community, and assured that this community continues to be at the focus of Syrian authorities.