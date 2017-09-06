News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
570.8
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia
16:33, 06.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.26/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.03 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 570.80 (up by AMD 2.50), that of one British pound was AMD 623.03 (up by AMD 4.51), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.33 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 274.93, AMD 20,535.97 and AMD 15,468.67, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Official: Luxembourg's Cargolux interested in Armenian market, but no agreements yet
Cargolux is one of the ten largest cargo air carriers in the world...
 Dollar rises slightly, euro continues to weaken in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Tuesday…
 Armenia to join ATA Carnet Convention
It permits the tax- and duty-free temporary export and import of goods…
 Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 25.4 % in January-August
Also, flight departures and arrivals have increased by 22.1 percent...
 Armenia PM, EBRD chief discuss collaboration
Also, they conferred on the implementation of the Digital Armenia agenda…
 Dollar loses value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news