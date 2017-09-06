Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018

The Eurasian Economic Union and Mongolia may conclude an agreement on free trade area already in 2018, Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy told TASS.

The minister said interregional and cross-border trade is one of the key areas of interaction and development of economic relations.

“70% of the growth that we see is trade between neighboring regions, so from the point of view proposals to establish a free trade zone were made. No final decision has been made yet,” the minister said.