Armenian on Hurghada attack: Run away! I need only foreigners!
01:04, 07.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

"Run away! I need only foreigners!” Something like that was shouted by a man who attacked tourists with a knife on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada on July 14. Armenian citizen, K.Z. remembers that day, but she is not ready to talk about it yet although almost two months have passed since the incident, The woman is still in shock after the event.

That day 27-year-old Abdel-Rahman Shaaban sailed to the private beach of one of hotels of Hurghada from another beach and, warning the local residents that he was not interested in them, attacked tourists. Two Germans were killed, Czech citizen who got severe wounds died in hospital a few days later.  Two citizens of Armenia, including K.Z, as well as a woman from Russia were seriously injured.

K.Z., who had got 18 knife wounds, was in Egyptian hospitals for about two months. Immediately after the incident, she was taken to one of the hospitals in Hurghada, where she underwent surgery, and afterwards she was taken to one of the largest clinics in Cairo, where she underwent several more surgeries. The condition of the woman was heavy; she got three exit wounds, injuring her liver and other organs.

During her recovery, representatives of the Armenian embassy were in constant touch with her.

"The doctors' attitude towards me was very good, and our consul visited me almost every day,” the wounded woman noted.

Yesterday K.Z. finally returned home. She noted that everything is good but wounds still hurt. Doctors cannot say how long will it take K.Z. to fully recover, but psychological rehabilitation may take more time.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
