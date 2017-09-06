News
PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption
17:51, 06.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

PACE warmly welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption within Assembly, said Sir Roger Gale, the Assembly’s most senior Vice-President.

His comment published on PACE official website came in response to the joint investigation by a series of news outlets and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project in relation to so-called “caviar diplomacy”.

“We can only reiterate the call for evidence made by the independent external investigation body set up by PACE in June 2017. This has now commenced its work, and is carrying out a detailed independent inquiry into allegations of corruption and fostering of interests made against certain PACE members or former members,” he added.

“Those wishing to submit substantiated evidence should write to [email protected] as soon as possible,” concluded Sir Roger.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Armenia MFA: Need has developed to deprive Azerbaijan delegation to PACE of powers
Such a situation will gradually develop…
 PACE committee concerned over reports on Azerbaijan’s money laundering scheme
Legal affairs committee expressed concerns regarding the human rights situation and the functioning of justice in Azerbaijan…
 Armenia MP: Sanctions will be clear message to Azerbaijan
It is no longer a secret to the European political family as to what means Baku resorts to achieve the desired wordings regarding the Karabakh conflict...
 The Guardian: Revelation of Azerbaijan's money laundering to shake up PACE
An independent panel of three experts that was formed in July...
 PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session
The sitting will get underway on October 9, in Strasbourg, France…
 CoE chief condemns Azerbaijan news agency chief editor’s arrest
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Thorbjørn Jagland, has made a respective statement…
