Armenia MP: Russia's arms sale to Azerbaijan is unacceptable
19:20, 06.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenia imports the most part of arms from Russia, but there will be new initiatives to import weapons from other countries in the near future, Tsarukyan bloc MP David Manukyan told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about the issue concerning  tax exemption for arms imported from Russia and other countries, the MP noted: "During the April war, numerous donations were made by our compatriots, and they must also be exempt from value added tax. There were cases in the April days when our compatriots have made donations to the Ministry of Defence, they have been forced to pay VAT,” David Manukyan said.

Touching upon the Russia's sale of arms to Azerbaijan, the lawmaker emphasized: “Russia's sale of arms to Azerbaijan is unacceptable. I don't think that we will be able to forbid Russia to do it. But as a lawmaker, as a citizen of Armenia, I am against the fact that Russia, our strategic ally, is selling arms to Azerbaijan".

