Erdogan: Termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU is immorality

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called European politicians who declare the need to stop negotiations on Turkey's accession to the European Union immoral, Sputnik reported.
"The use of the anti-Turkish card by European politicians in their internal political struggle worries us a lot. They go to bed and think about Turkey and Erdogan. What did Erdogan do to you? Turkey does not officially refuse its membership in the EU. We want EU bodies to be more sincere in their programs on Turkey. Speaking about the termination of negotiations with Turkey [on joining the European Union] is political immorality," Erdogan said, addressing the heads of regional branches of the ruling Justice and Development Party.
He also accused the leaders of the EU countries of failing to keep their promises to Ankara on the abolition of the bloc's visa regime for Turkish nationals and the provision of financial assistance for the reception of refugees by Turkey.
French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said earlier this week that the current political situation in Turkey did not allow to continue negotiations on the accession of this country to the European Union.