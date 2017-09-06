News
Staffan de Mistura: De-escalation is priority task in Syria
21:41, 06.09.2017
De-escalation and a nationwide ceasefire are priority tasks in Syria now, but sustainable peace can only be achieved through a political process, Reuters reported quoting United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

He noted that the military progress in fight against the terrorist organizations, in particular, against ISIS,  leads to the “moment of truth” for Syria. Staffan de Mistura noted that “Deir al-Zor  is almost liberated, in fact it is as far as we are concerned liberated, it’s a matter now of a few hours,” and Raqqa’s fall would follow within days or weeks.

Mistura plans to join ceasefire talks in the Kazakh capital Astana next week, which he said should help resolve the fate of Idlib, a city of 2 million where rebels designated as terrorists by the United Nations are gaining influence.

“Victory can only be if there is a sustainable political long-term solution. Otherwise instead of war, God forbid, we may see plenty of low intensity guerrilla (conflicts) going on for the next 10 years, and you will see no reconstruction, which is a very sad outcome of winning a war.”

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
