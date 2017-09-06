News
ՀայEngРусTür
Suicide bomber detonates explosives at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan
22:08, 06.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the southern gate of Bagram Airbase in Parwan province on Wednesday evening, Tolo News reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber riding a motorbike. 
 
He said three civilians were wounded in the blast and that two of them are in a critical condition. 
 
Bagram district governor however says four people were wounded in the bombing. 

This comes just hours after a senior US commander in Afghanistan apologized on Wednesday for a “highly offensive” propaganda leaflet that had been distributed by US forces in Parwan, just north of Kabul, on Tuesday.

The offensive leaflet contained a passage from the Quran used in the Taliban militants’ banner superimposed on to the image of a dog.

The dog is considered unclean in Islam and associating an image of the animal with one of the religion’s most sacred texts prompted indignation.

