Trump and Xi Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held phone conversation, during which they discussed the situation around North Korea.
During the phone conversation, Xi and Trump exchanged their views on the current situation on the peninsula.
Trump and Xi “committed to strengthen coordination and take further action with the goal of achieving the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” according to a readout of the phone call issued by the White House.
Xi said China has been adamant in preserving international nuclear non-proliferation, maintaining peace and stability on the peninsula, and resolving the nuclear issue through talks.
The Chinese president said the general direction should head toward a peaceful settlement of the issue, adding that dialogue combined with a set of comprehensive measures is best for seeking a long-term solution.
Trump said Washington has been deeply concerned over the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula, and attaches importance to China's essential role in resolving the issue.
He pledged to step up communication with the Chinese side in a bid to find a solution as early as possible.