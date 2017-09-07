Catalonia leader signs independence referendum law

President of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has signed the law on holding a referendum for independence from Spain, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Earlier, the Catalan parliament approved this law, which, however, the Catalan opposition, Spanish government, and leading political parties consider unlawful.
The Prime Minister of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, will challenge this law at the constitutional court of the country.
Those supporting Catalonia’s independence plan to conduct the respective referendum on October 1.