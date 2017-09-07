Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool

YEREVAN. – The prestigious international press is again speaking about the corruption stories involving Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. But this time Rosoboronexport, a military industry company of Russia, the “strategic ally” of Armenia, is included in these stories, according to Zhamanak (Times) newspaper of Armenia.

“It turns out that Armenia’s ‘strategic ally’ is the ‘corruption ally,’ so to speak, of the Azerbaijani presidential clan.

“A new and internationally resounding criminal-nature episode of the Russian policy against Armenia is exposed; it is exposed by the efforts of the international community, so to speak.

“Armenia has been provided with a sovereignty tool in the form of international press publications on the Russian-Azerbaijani corruption alliance.

“Now, perhaps the international community will follow as to how Armenia is able to use that enabled tool for its sovereignty,” wrote Zhamanak.