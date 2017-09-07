News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)
13:31, 07.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – The inauguration of Bako Sahakyan, the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President who is elected for the duration of the current transition phase in the country, took place at Thursday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA).

Sahakyan swore in after being blessed by Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

On July 19, the parliament of Artsakh elected Bako Sahakyan President of the country.

Sahakyan, who is elected President for a third time, will serve as such until the termination of the powers of the present-day NA, in 2020. Subsequently, a nationwide presidential election will be conducted in Artsakh.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians
We will do everything to keep the Armenian people’s honor and dignity high in the future, too…
 Karabakh President to take oath of office
On Thursday, in capital city Stepanakert…
 Karabakh President, ARF discuss regional developments
Bako Sahakyan received Hagop Der Khatchadourian, a bureau member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Dashnaktsutyun Party…
 Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office
The National Assembly speaker convened a working consultation…
 Karabakh President, philanthropist discuss implementation of various projects
Bako Sahakyan received Artur Varzhapetyan…
 Armenia, Karabakh Presidents take part in Stepanakert march (PHOTOS)
Within the framework of the festivities devoted to the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news