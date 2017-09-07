Karabakh President swears in (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – The inauguration of Bako Sahakyan, the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President who is elected for the duration of the current transition phase in the country, took place at Thursday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA).
Sahakyan swore in after being blessed by Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, the NKR NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
On July 19, the parliament of Artsakh elected Bako Sahakyan President of the country.
Sahakyan, who is elected President for a third time, will serve as such until the termination of the powers of the present-day NA, in 2020. Subsequently, a nationwide presidential election will be conducted in Artsakh.