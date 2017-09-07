Armenia MOD, China army commanders discuss collaboration

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of its official visit to China, the delegation from Armenia, and led by Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, on Wednesday was hosted at Shaanxi Province.
At provincial capital city Xi’an, Sargsyan met with the commanders of the Shaanxi military region of the Chinese army, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The minister presented details of the Armenian-Chinese negotiations that were conducted, and expressed the hope that cooperation between the two friendship countries will develop dynamically also in the defense sector.
The Chinese side, for its part, expressed a conviction that Vigen Sargsyan’s visit to China will be new impetus in this regard.