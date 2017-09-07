Government extends preferences to Armenian border villages

Armenia MOD, China army commanders discuss collaboration

Car crashes into Armenia bus in Georgia; there are dead, injured (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool

Gold tray made by Armenian jeweler on display at Buckingham Palace

Karabakh President to take oath of office

Catalonia leader signs independence referendum law

Injured Armenian woman tells about Hurghada attack: Run away! I need only foreigners!

Trump and Xi Jinping discuss situation around North Korea

Suicide bomber detonates explosives at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan

Staffan de Mistura: De-escalation is priority task in Syria

Donald Trump's multi-million dollar mansion on Caribbean island is in path of Hurricane Irma

Erdogan: Termination of talks on Turkey's accession to EU is immorality

Media: iPhone 8 to be waterproof

Armenia MP: Russia's arms sale to Azerbaijan is unacceptable

Expert: Armenia ranked third in the world on number of car accidents

Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018

Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules

PACE welcomes all initiatives aimed at shedding light on alleged corruption

Armenia President: We follow events in Syria with pain (PHOTOS)

Świtalski: EU will implement 2 multi-million projects in Armenia education sector

Armenia official: Azerbaijan is being isolated from rules of international game

Dollar drops to some extent in Armenia

Armenia ruling party: We must continue cooperation with both EU and EAEU

Armenia MFA: Nalbandian-Mammadyarov talk will probably take place after September 20

World Bank to continue assisting in Armenia education reforms

Armenia MFA: Need has developed to deprive Azerbaijan delegation to PACE of powers

PACE committee concerned over reports on Azerbaijan’s money laundering scheme

EU Ambassador: Preparation work for signing of Armenia-EU deal is proceeding normally

Armenia official: Minsk Group co-chairs can put emgargo on arms sale to certain countries

ARF: Armenia ensured secure development by joining EAEU

Armenia man drowns in Russia river

Karabakh President, ARF discuss regional developments

Yerevan subway car hits, kills subway worker

Pyongyang to respond with counteroffensive in case of new sanctions

Russian official: Situation on the Korean Peninsula close to large-scale armed clash

Armenia MP: Sanctions will be clear message to Azerbaijan

Taner Akcam to receive award of World Without Genocide organization

Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)

Pope Francis heading to Colombia

Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West

Fire continues at vegetation area nearby Armenia village (PHOTOS)

Legal defender: ECtHR directed queries to Armenia government regarding Khandoyan case

Film on Armenian’s and Turk’s love story to be screened in Turkey

Obama slams Trump decision to rescind DACA program for young illegal immigrants

French journalists in court accused of defaming Azerbaijan

UK opposition urges Theresa May to investigate Azerbaijan’s money-laundering

UN Secretary-General is concerned over situation in Myanmar

Merkel, Abe agree tougher sanctions against North Korea needed

Armenia official: UAE wants to invest in Armenia’s agriculture

Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea

Document of Karabakh Foreign Ministry circulated in UN

Israel starts largest military drill in nearly 20 years

Trump allows Japan and South Korea to buy more military equipment

Armenia Parliament: Regress takes place in Turkey heading for democracy

Official: Luxembourg's Cargolux interested in Armenian market, but no agreements yet

Armenian national injured in Hurghada will receive outpatient treatment

Iran official to Armenia emergency minister: Our countries are subject to mainly same disasters

Armenia MOD, China company discuss cooperation in defense sector

Dollar rises slightly, euro continues to weaken in Armenia

Xu Qiliang: Armenia is reliable and sincere friend and partner to China

Armenia first attorney general dies aged 91

Parliament readies for special session on Karabakh President assuming office

Syrian army breaks ISIS siege on Deir Ez-Zor

Armenia to join ATA Carnet Convention

Ucom launches innovative office enabling subscribers to forget about roaming in Armenia and Russia

The Guardian: Revelation of Azerbaijan's money laundering to shake up PACE

Armenia MP at EPP Political Assembly, reflects on Azerbaijan money-laundering corruption scandal

Tragic car crash in Yerevan, 11-year-old girl killed (PHOTOS)

Firefighting still in progress at Armenia village forest (PHOTOS)

Armenia is 29th in the list of world's most welcoming countries

Karabakh President, philanthropist discuss implementation of various projects

Armenia to join CIS government procurement agreement

Armenia defense minister delivers lecture at National Defence Academy of China

Yerevan to host 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference

Azerbaijan’s ruling elite laundered almost $3 billion

Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 25.4 % in January-August

US teen sets new Rubik’s Cube world record

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Armenia tourist injured in Egypt attack is transported back to homeland

Newspaper: Georgia opposes Armenia political scientist’s appointment as ambassador

Fire nearby Armenia village continues (PHOTOS)

UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY

Deputy PM: Eurasian integration contributed to Armenia exports

Russia and South Korea presidents condemn North Korea’s latest missile launch

US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea

China to provide 10 million yuan assistance to Armenia

Armenian police search apartment of hostage-taker, find cartridge

Armenia president receives EBRD delegation (PHOTO)

Erdogan discusses Myanmar crisis with leaders of 20 Islamic states

Araratbank to get local currency loans from EBRD to support SMEs and female entrepreneurs

Nearly 90,000 Rohingya people flee Myanmar violence in 10 days

EU leaders may discuss suspension of Turkey's accession talks in October

Colonel: Karabakh army purchases new types of weapons

Police detain 17 people near Myanmar embassy in Moscow

Armenia PM, EBRD chief discuss collaboration

Switzerland ready to act as mediator in talks with Pyongyang

G7 leaders urge North Korea to halt nuclear program

France to assist illegal immigrants that were returned to Armenia

PACE President future term in office to be decided at autumn session