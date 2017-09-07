News
Car crashes into Armenia bus in Georgia; there are dead, injured (PHOTOS)
11:29, 07.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

A major and tragic road accident occurred Thursday in Georgia.

At around 4am, a car and a passenger bus collided nearby Natakhtari village.

According to shamshyan.com, as a result, the car’s driver and passengers died on the spot, and eleven passenger of the bus asked for medical assistance.

As per the source, the bus is registered to Armenian capital city Yerevan resident Gor Tadevosyan, and it was transporting passengers to Russia.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the car was at fault for this collision, as his vehicle had crashed into the bus.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
