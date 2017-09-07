News
US accuses former Turkish minister of violating sanctions against Iran
13:52, 07.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

The U.S. authorities are accusing former Turkish minister Mehmet Zafer Caglayan, former general manager of the Turkish state bank Suleyman Aslan of violating sanctions against Iran.

The statement released by Department of Justice said former Turkish officials received “millions of dollars in bribe payments”. They are accused of conspiring to use the U.S. financial system to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of transactions on behalf of the government of Iran and other Iranian entities.

The scheme functioned largely by using the Turkish government-owned bank.

Other defendants in case are Iranian businessman Reza Zarrab, Turkish bank worker Mehmet Hakan Atilla and others.

The trial is expected to start on October 30.

