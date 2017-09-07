News
Armenia MFA: 2 Armenians dead, 3 injured in bus crash in Georgia
12:53, 07.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Two Armenians were killed and three Armenian citizens were injured in the traffic accident that took place in the early morning hours on Thursday, in Georgia.

The injured Armenians were taken to Mtskheta town hospital, informed the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia. 

The embassy of Armenia in Georgia is in constant contact with local authorities.

According to preliminary data, the passenger bus crashed into a car.

The bus, however, was carrying out unauthorized passenger transportation.

