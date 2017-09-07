News
Thursday
September 07
News
Thursday
September 07
Armenian woman, 7-year-old son die in Georgia bus crash
13:17, 07.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


TBILISI. – The persons, who died in the bus crash that took place in the early morning hours on Thursday in Georgia, have been identified.

At around 3:30am, a car with Russian license plates—and with driver Roman Hayrapetyan, 27—went onto the opposite lane for yet unknown reasons, and crashed into a passenger bus—with Armenian license plates—whose driver was Samvel Mkrtchyan, the embassy of Armenia in Georgia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As a result, the car’s two passengers, Lusine Minasyan and her 7-year-old son Maksim, died. The driver and passengers Anush, 12, and Alina, 24, Minasyan suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

A criminal case has opened into this incident.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Photos
