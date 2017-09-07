News
Moscow court sentences Armenian businessman to 12 years in prison
14:13, 07.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

The Moscow Regional Court on Thursday sentenced Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan to 12 years in prison. Last year, Petrosyan had taken hostages at a bank branch in downtown Moscow.

The court found Petrosyan guilty on charges of taking hostages by using a weapon, and of terrorism, and sentenced him to 12 years in a maximum security prison, but counting from August 24 of the year past, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

In addition, the court sentenced Petrosyan to limitation of freedom for one year. As a result, after serving his prison term, the Armenian businessman will be unable to leave Moscow Oblast (province) and change his place of residence without the consent of the special state agency.

Petrosyan was placed under arrest immediately in the courtroom.

And while leaving the courtroom he screamed, “History will justify me!”

The businessman had pleaded partially guilty. He had pleaded guilty for taking hostages, but asked to be acquitted for the charge of terrorism.

In the evening on August 24, 2016, bankrupt Armenian businessman Aram Petrosyan took four people hostage at a bank branch in downtown Moscow, and threatened to blow up this branch.

Later, however, he released the hostages and surrendered to Russian law enforcement.  

In addition, it was found out that the object, which he said was a bomb, was fake.

During his interrogation, Petrosyan had said he simply wanted to draw attention to bankruptcy.

