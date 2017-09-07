NATO: North Korea threat is a problem for wider international community

The threat posed by the DPRK is a problem for the wider international community and demands a unified response, says the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

“The North Atlantic Council (NAC) condemns the DPRK’s illegal actions in the strongest possible terms, as they threaten regional and international stability, and the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner,” the statement reads.

Stoltenberg urged the DPRK to refrain from any further provocation and illegal acts, to abide by its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and to abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner.

NATO reiterated full solidarity with our partners in the region, Japan and the Republic of Korea, and our support for their security.