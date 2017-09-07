35-year-old woman found dead in Yerevan artificial lake

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has filed a criminal case into the death of a 35-year-old woman.

A report was received Wednesday informing that the dead body of a woman was discovered, at around 4:30pm, in the artificial lake of a park in capital city Yerevan, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigative team was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that this woman was a Yerevan resident, and she was born in 1982.

External examination found no traces of violence on her body, and a forensic medical examination was commissioned on the body.

According to preliminary information, this 35-year-old woman was living with her mother and grandmother, and she had personal problems with her family.

Measures are taken to ascertain the circumstances behind the woman’s death.

The investigation is still in progress.