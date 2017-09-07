News
Thursday
September 07
President: Karabakh belongs to all Armenians
15:55, 07.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) belongs not only to the people of Artsakh, but to all Armenians.

Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) President Bako Sahakyan stated the aforesaid after his inauguration Thursday as President, at the special session of the NKR National Assembly.

“Over the past years, we have carried out and are carrying out a mission aimed at keeping the Armenian people’s honor high,” Sahakyan added. “We will do everything to keep the Armenian people’s honor and dignity high in the future, too.”

On July 19, the parliament of Artsakh elected Bako Sahakyan President of the country.

Sahakyan, who is elected President for a third time, will serve as such until the termination of the powers of the present-day NA, in 2020. Subsequently, a nationwide presidential election will be conducted in the NKR.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
